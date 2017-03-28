Murder Suspect on Mass. Most Wanted List Arrested

A murder suspect who was named to the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted list was arrested Tuesday.

Police in Pittsfield captured 47-year-old David Grossack, a homeless man who was wanted for the murder of 65-year-old Francis Brescia, whose body was found decomposed in an Everett apartment on Feb. 25.

The building's landlord found Brescia's body during a well-being check. A neighbor said the building had smelled for about a week at the time.

Grossack is due to be arraigned Wednesday in Central Berkshire District Court.

Hunt for Everett Murder Suspect Intensifies