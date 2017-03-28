Murder Suspect on Mass. Most Wanted List Arrested | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Murder Suspect on Mass. Most Wanted List Arrested

By Glenn Marshall, Perry Russom and Mike Pescaro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pittsfield Police

    A murder suspect who was named to the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted list was arrested Tuesday.

    Police in Pittsfield captured 47-year-old David Grossack, a homeless man who was wanted for the murder of 65-year-old Francis Brescia, whose body was found decomposed in an Everett apartment on Feb. 25.

    The building's landlord found Brescia's body during a well-being check. A neighbor said the building had smelled for about a week at the time.

    Grossack is due to be arraigned Wednesday in Central Berkshire District Court.

    Hunt for Everett Murder Suspect Intensifies

    [NECN] Hunt for Everett Murder Suspect Intensifies

    A man who may have access to weapons has been added to Massachusetts state police's Most Wanted list after being named as a murder suspect.

    (Published Thursday, March 2, 2017)
    Published 2 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices