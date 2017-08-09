Mutilated Miniature Baby Goats Found on Family's Back Porch - NECN
Mutilated Miniature Baby Goats Found on Family's Back Porch

By Rob Michaelson

    A family in West Brookfield, Massachusetts is left shocked after finding their baby miniature goats behind their home with their heads twisted around.

    Police say the murdered goats were left on the back porch of the home on Monday for “shock and awe.”

    Officers arrived on the scene 4-5 hours after the incident and moved the goats to a nearby field so the family wouldn't see them while they investigated.

    No animal bites were found on the goats, according to police, and it was clear that humans had “turned their necks around” and killed them.

    Anyone with information is asked to call West Brookfield police at 508-867-1405.


