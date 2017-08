NBA Reacts to Isaiah Thomas for Kyrie Irving Trade

Raul talks about the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers agreeing to a trade that sends Kyrie Irving to Boston for Isaiah Thomas and others.

Raul Talks About the Newest Celtics Trade With Cavs

After the Boston Celtics traded point guard Isaiah Thomas and other players for Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving on Tuesday night, NBA players reacted on social media.

Celtics forward Marcus Morris tweeted, "Do I tweet about it?"

Former Celtics player Jared Sullinger who played for Ohio State University tweeted, "iT welcome to Ohio bro!"

"Cavs came out big. IT, Crowder and a top 5 pick!...Crowder and Bradley gone..2 elite defenders in a conference where you have to win with defense," former Celtic Evan Turner added.

Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic, and Brooklyn's 2018 first-round draft pick were all traded to the Cavaliers for Irving.