necn Gives Back on Comcast Cares Day

Dozens of NBC Boston, necn and Telemundo Boston employees volunteered their time at The Learning Center for the Deaf in Framingham, Massachusetts, on Saturday for Comcast Cares Day.

More than 100,000 Comcast employees nationwide are participating Saturday in the 16th annual Comcast Cares Day. Among those volunteering are employees of NBC Boston, necn and Telemundo Boston.

Comcast Cares Day is a celebration of Comcast's year-round commitment to volunteerism, and a tradition that has grown into the largest single-day corporate volunteer event in the country. In 2016, nearly 108,000 volunteers participated in Comcast Cares Day, improving more than 930 project sites throughout 540 local communities.

This year, Comcast employees in the Boston area are volunteering at sites like The Learning Center for the Deaf in Framingham, Groundwork Lawrence, Burke High School in Boston and Northwest Elementary School in Manchester, New Hampshire.

More than 150 volunteers showed up to pitch in at the Learning Center for the Deaf.

The volunteers helped clean the gym, paint the walls and finish landscaping projects throughout the campus, which is home to the first school in the state to have sign language as its primary language.

"This is going to mean so much to the kids," Executive Director Judy Vreeland said. "I’m really looking forward to Monday when they come to school and see their cafeteria painted and see the grounds looking so beautiful."

Volunteers also spent the day painting canvases for the school’s gala and making blankets for critically ill children as part of Project Linus.

"They will be eating here in the cafeteria and remember that they actually painted the walls," Josh Elliott-Mendelsohn said, a father of two students who volunteered.

Comcast employees also participated in the day meant to celebrate volunteerism across the country.

It was the first year of projects at The Learning Center for the Deaf, but Comcast Cares has made a difference across Massachusetts for more than a decade.

Payton Ringer and sister Delaney, who are both students at the school, were also on hand to help.

"I really want people to come here to the school and I want them to see what we’ve done," said Ringer.