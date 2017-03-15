necn Partners With Susan G. Komen Foundation

NBC Boston, necn, and Telemundo Boston are proud to partner with the Susan G Komen Foundation to help in their mission to prevent and cure breast cancer.

Our year-long partnership kicks off with the 25th Annual Race for the Cure on Saturday, April 8 at DCR Carson Beach in Boston.

This important community event raises significant funds for the breast cancer movement thanks to supporters and survivors around the world who step up and take action by fundraising for the cause. Whether you choose to walk or run this special 5K race, you’ll be making a difference in the fight to create a world without breast cancer.

Please join us as NBC Boston’s Shannon Mulaire and Telemundo Boston’s Cecy Gutierrez host this inspirational day.

More than 3,000 friends, families, volunteers, survivors, and supporters will gather to honor breast cancer survivors and those who have lost their battle to this disease. Funds raised will be invested locally in critical breast cancer screening, education and treatment and nationally in scientific research to find the cures.

To register, form a team, or find out how you can help, click here.