First responders are still going through some of the hardest hit areas in Texas following Hurricane Harvey. Meteorologist Chris Gloninger joined some of these rescuers Thursday as they combed areas for people trapped by the flooding.

The Barker Dam in Katy, Texas, has filled beyond capacity and is overflowing into surrounding communities. Electricity was cut Thursday, changing plans for those who thought they could ride out the damage.

Fire Lt. Simon Van Dyke said multiple crews have been working to rescue thousands of people in the area. Residents are being advised to tie a white flag outside their homes if they’re in need of rescue.

Gloninger and NBC Boston photographer Cary Patton flew into Dallas on Sunday night and then made their way to the Houston area.

They’ve spent the week covering the lasting damage caused by the storm and speaking with people who are trying to being the process of rebuilding their lives.