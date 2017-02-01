Raul Martinez is down in Houston to cover all of the Super Bowl excitement happening. (Published 4 hours ago)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is scheduled to hold his Super Bowl news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Questions about "Deflategate" and the possibility of an awkward encounter with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady are all expected.

The NBC Boston news team is in Houston as the Patriots prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's Super Bowl and will have full coverage of the day's events.

When asked last week how it would feel to hand the Lombardi Trophy to the quarterback he suspended for four games if the Patriots win the Super Bowl, Goodell called Brady "an extraordinary player, a great performer and a surefire Hall of Famer" and said it would be "an honor" to hand him the tropy.

A Super Bowl win could be emotional for Brady on many levels.

On Tuesday, the quarterback discussed the health issue his mother is dealing with.

"It's been a difficult year for my family," he said.

Brady wasn't giving many details, but did note that his mom hasn't been to a game this season, which is unusual.

This came a day after Brady became teary-eyed while talking about how his father is a hero to him. He acknowledged Tuesday that his family's difficult year was part of what elicited that emotion.

A Brady family source told CSNNE's Tom E. Curran that Brady's mother has been dealing with health issues for the past 18 months. She's reportedly been doing better of late, but her illness has had a serious impact on the entire family.

Curran also reported that Brady's decision to drop further "Deflategate" appeals was in part due to his mother's condition. The suspension also allowed him to spend time with his family that he wouldn't have otherwise been able to spend.

Goodell is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Brady is also scheduled to meet the media later in the day.