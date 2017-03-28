NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will make his return to Gillette Stadium for the New England Patriots' season opening game.

Goodell made the announcement at the NFL meetings Monday in Arizona.

"I plan to be at the kickoff game," he said.

The last time Goodell visited Gillette Stadium was in January of 2015 when the Patriots beat the Colts in the AFC Championship Game. That game was a week before Deflategate, which resulted in a 4-game suspension for Tom Brady.

After a team wins the Super Bowl, the commissioner typically attends the season opener. But it remained to be seen whether Goodell would attend with all of the controversy surrounding Deflategate.

It's still unclear who the Patriots will play on Sept. 7.