NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to Return to Gillette Stadium | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to Return to Gillette Stadium

By Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will make his return to Gillette Stadium for the New England Patriots' season opening game.

    Goodell made the announcement at the NFL meetings Monday in Arizona.

    "I plan to be at the kickoff game," he said.

    The last time Goodell visited Gillette Stadium was in January of 2015 when the Patriots beat the Colts in the AFC Championship Game. That game was a week before Deflategate, which resulted in a 4-game suspension for Tom Brady.

    After a team wins the Super Bowl, the commissioner typically attends the season opener. But it remained to be seen whether Goodell would attend with all of the controversy surrounding Deflategate.

    It's still unclear who the Patriots will play on Sept. 7.

    Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices