NFL, NFLPA Clears Tom Brady in Concussion Probe

Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady has been cleared of wrongdoing in a concussion probe by the NFL and NFLPA.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement, "The NFL and NFLPA have conducted comprehensive evaluations of the Concussion Protocol as it applied to Tom Brady during the 2016-17 season."

He added, "This review included an examination of all game film from every Patriots' game last season, every report from the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultants and Booth ATC Spotters assigned to those games and Mr. Brady's medical records, which were produced pursuant to a release signed by Mr. Brady."

He continued, ""This review identified no evidence of any deviation from the Protocol by the Patriots' medical staff or the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultants assigned to Patriots' games or any indication that Mr. Brady sustained a concussion or reported signs or symptoms consistent with having sustained a concussion. We appreciate the cooperation of the Patriots' medical staff in conducting this review."

Tom Brady Wins Bracket As Greatest Patriots Of All-Time

NBC Boston asked you to vote for the all-time greatest Patriot. The voting has concluded and according to you, Tom Brady is the all-time greatest Patriots player. (Published 30 minutes ago)

The Patriots season opener starts at Gillette Stadium on Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs.