Former and Current NFL Players React to Death of Aaron Hernandez | NECN
BREAKING: 
Aaron Hernandez Found Dead
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Former and Current NFL Players React to Death of Aaron Hernandez

Former and current NFL players took to Twitter to react to the news of Aaron Hernandez's death

By Caitlin Fichtel

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez made a major impact in the world of sports and news, showing so much promise on the field before being embroiled in two murder trials. Sports anchor Raul Martinez reports for necn.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Current and former NFL players were shocked by the death of former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez on Wednesday morning.

    Some of them took to Twitter to post about Hernandez's death.

    Claude Pleon, a player for the New York Jets tweeted, "R.I.P Aaron Hernandez."

    Former San Diego charger Antonio Cromartie tweeted, "I thought he was about to appearl his case. Wow."

    Isaiah "Ike" Reese, a former player for the Philadelphia Eagles tweeted, "Aaron Hernandez, #HeGone!!!!" but later deleted the tweet and added, "Tweet has been deleted, completely insensitive on my behalf. Was caught up in my emotions for a moment there, no excuse, I apologize to ALL."

    Former Pittsburgh Steeler player Ike Taylor tweeted, "#RIP Aaron Hernandez...something doesn't feel right about him committing suicide... #prayingfor ... GOOD MORNING TO ALL..."

    Hernandez was found hanging from his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

    He was later pronounced dead at UMass Leominster Hospital.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices