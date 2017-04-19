Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez made a major impact in the world of sports and news, showing so much promise on the field before being embroiled in two murder trials. Sports anchor Raul Martinez reports for necn.

Current and former NFL players were shocked by the death of former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez on Wednesday morning.

Some of them took to Twitter to post about Hernandez's death.

Claude Pleon, a player for the New York Jets tweeted, "R.I.P Aaron Hernandez."

Former San Diego charger Antonio Cromartie tweeted, "I thought he was about to appearl his case. Wow."

Isaiah "Ike" Reese, a former player for the Philadelphia Eagles tweeted, "Aaron Hernandez, #HeGone!!!!" but later deleted the tweet and added, "Tweet has been deleted, completely insensitive on my behalf. Was caught up in my emotions for a moment there, no excuse, I apologize to ALL."

Former Pittsburgh Steeler player Ike Taylor tweeted, "#RIP Aaron Hernandez...something doesn't feel right about him committing suicide... #prayingfor ... GOOD MORNING TO ALL..."

Video Social Media Reacts to Death of Aaron Hernandez

Hernandez was found hanging from his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

He was later pronounced dead at UMass Leominster Hospital.