NH Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Minors

A Wakefield, New Hampshire, man has been accused of sexually abusing minors.

James Myers, 68, is facing four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, according to Wakefield police. Officials did not say the number of children believed to be involved.

They say Holderness police arrested Myers Tuesday on an arrest warrant obtained following a lengthy investigation.

Myers initially refused bail commissioner services and was arraigned via video conference Wednesday, where he was ordered held on $50,000.

He was also ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims and have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Myers is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on April 6.