NH Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Minors | NECN
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

NH Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Minors

James Myers, 68, is facing four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Wakefield Police
    James Myers

    A Wakefield, New Hampshire, man has been accused of sexually abusing minors.

    James Myers, 68, is facing four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, according to Wakefield police. Officials did not say the number of children believed to be involved.

    They say Holderness police arrested Myers Tuesday on an arrest warrant obtained following a lengthy investigation.

    Myers initially refused bail commissioner services and was arraigned via video conference Wednesday, where he was ordered held on $50,000.

    He was also ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims and have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.

    Myers is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on April 6.

    Published 18 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices