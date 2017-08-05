NH Man Dies in Construction Accident

A man died Saturday in Webster, New Hampshire after the construction vehicle he was operating rolled on of him.

The victim, 55-year-old Concord, N.H. resident John Davis, was attempting to drive a dirt roller type of vehicle when he lost control, according to local authorities.

The incident happened around 11:20 a.m. at 8 Deer Meadow Road. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

This incident appears to be accidental but is under investigation by the Webster Police Department and the New Hampshire State Medical Examiners Office as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).