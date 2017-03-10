A New Hampshire man faces multiple charges after allegedly hitting a Massachusetts State Police trooper and fleeing.

Police in Hampton, New Hampshire, went after 33-year-old Bryan Coorey Friday after receiving a request from the Massachusetts State Police. When police tried to stop Coorey’s vehicle, he tried to flee. According to Hampton police, he is believed to have hit the trooper while he was driving off.

An officer caught Coorey and arrested him after a struggle.

Coorey is charged with possession of controlled drug believed to be crystal meth, possession of drug paraphernallia, fugitive from justice for the crime of possession of class B drugs with intent to distribute in Massachusetts and resisting arrest physically interfering with arrest and two other counts.

He is being held on $50,000 cash on all charges.

Anyone with information about incidents in Hampton is asked to call the Police Department at 603-929-4444.