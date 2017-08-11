New Hampshire State Police: Be Aware of Counterfeit Oxycodone Tablets - NECN
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire State Police: Be Aware of Counterfeit Oxycodone Tablets

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

    New Hampshire State Police
    Tan tablets are counterfeit oxycodone tablets; blue tablets are legitimate oxycodone tablets

    The New Hampshire State Police wants the public to be aware of counterfeit oxycodone tablets, which were discovered as part of ongoing drug investigations in the Merrimack County area.

    The state's forensic laboratory analyzed the tan-colored tablets marked M30 and discovered the only controlled drug present was fentanyl; there was no oxycodone.

    The counterfeit tablets have a diameter consistent with the size of a legitimate M30 oxycodone tablet, and the M30 marking is typically found on 30 milligram oxycodone tablets; however, the 30 milligram oxycodone tablets are blue, not tan like the counterfeit ones.

    Police want individuals illicitly purchasing tablets believed to be oxycodone to be aware that they may actually be receiving fentanyl tablets, which could potentially create an overdose hazard.

