NH Teenager's Name Appeared on Government's Terror Watch List | NECN
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

NH Teenager's Name Appeared on Government's Terror Watch List

Peter Haas, a student at Keene Middle School, had a difficult time boarding his flight to Florida

By Olya Yordanyan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The name of a New Hampshire teenager has appeared on the U.S. government’s terror watch list, the Union Leader reports.

    Fourteen-year-old Peter Haas experienced problems at Boston's Logan Airport, when he tried to fly to Florida on February 16.

    Haas, a student at Keene Middle School, plays for the New Hampshire Bobcats and was heading to Florida for a baseball tournament. He was questioned and eventually allowed to take the flight 

    According to the Union Leader, his parents are trying to get his name off the list, but the process might take up to two months.

    Names of many passengers reportedly appear on this list either by mistake or because of similarity to names of others having possible links to terrorism.

    Published 49 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices