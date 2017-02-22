The name of a New Hampshire teenager has appeared on the U.S. government’s terror watch list, the Union Leader reports.

Fourteen-year-old Peter Haas experienced problems at Boston's Logan Airport, when he tried to fly to Florida on February 16.

Haas, a student at Keene Middle School, plays for the New Hampshire Bobcats and was heading to Florida for a baseball tournament. He was questioned and eventually allowed to take the flight

According to the Union Leader, his parents are trying to get his name off the list, but the process might take up to two months.

Names of many passengers reportedly appear on this list either by mistake or because of similarity to names of others having possible links to terrorism.