NH Wildlife Officials Interested in Public's Moose Photos

    necn
    File photo showing a moose in Vermont.

    The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is interested in looking at photos of moose from the public.

    The department is putting together a spring moose survey and would like to see photos taken from May 1 through May 15.

    Images submitted should show one whole side of the moose. Photos may be from regular cameras or trail cameras.

    Wildlife staff have been monitoring moose around the state during the spring for several years to help assess tick loads.

    Those interested in the spring survey can click here.

    Published 11 minutes ago

