A New York man was arrested in Rhode Island Monday after state police said they seized nearly 50 pounds of marijuana from his vehicle.

Brooklyn resident Huilin Wu, 37, was pulled over on I-95 in Hopkinton around 12:30 p.m. for a traffic violation.

Troopers found 48 pounds of marijuana sealed in 43 different bags in his minivan.

Officials believe he was traveling from New York to Quincy, Massachusetts.

He was arraigned Tuesday on drug-related charges and held without bail pending a future court date.

It's not clear if he has an attorney.