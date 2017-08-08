Report: NYC Socialite Breaks Into 3 Maine Businesses - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Maine

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Report: NYC Socialite Breaks Into 3 Maine Businesses

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Report: NYC Socialite Breaks Into 3 Maine Businesses
    WCSH
    Left: Talicia Martins. Right: Jacob Flanagan.

    A Manhattan socialite who has written articles for Teen Vogue has reportedly been arrested for allegedly breaking into three businesses in Camden, Maine.

    Twenty-one-year-old Talicia Martins, along with 20-year-old Jacob Flanagan, is accused of stealing more than $1,000 cash, reports WCSH.

    The daughter of a prominent New York City couple is charged with one count of burglary and felony theft. She was released on $1,500 cash bail, while Flanagan remained in a Rockland jail as of Aug. 4.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices