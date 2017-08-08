A Manhattan socialite who has written articles for Teen Vogue has reportedly been arrested for allegedly breaking into three businesses in Camden, Maine.

Twenty-one-year-old Talicia Martins, along with 20-year-old Jacob Flanagan, is accused of stealing more than $1,000 cash, reports WCSH.

The daughter of a prominent New York City couple is charged with one count of burglary and felony theft. She was released on $1,500 cash bail, while Flanagan remained in a Rockland jail as of Aug. 4.

