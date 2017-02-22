PD: Nail Salon Employee Stabbed Co-Worker in Face

An employee of a New London nail salon was arrested on Tuesday, accused of stabbing a co-worker during a fight.

Police responded to the Lucky Nails Salon at 191 Jefferson Avenue around noon on Tuesday.

The two people who had been fighting were separated and one was bleeding from the right side of their face, according to police.

The pair fought over business disagreements at the salon, police said.

Police arrested Van Ni Nguyen after they say they learned Nguyen attempted to stab the victim with a pair of cuticle scissors. When that didn't work, Nguyen grabbed a pen and stabbed the victim in the face, police said.

Nguyen was charged with second-degree assault and breach of peace. She was held on $5,000 bond and is expected to be in court on Wednesday.

The victim was treated at the hospital and released with non-life threatening injuries.