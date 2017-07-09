Nantucket Man Arrested for Warehouse Stabbing

Police have arrested one 24-year-old in connection with an incident of violent stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning.
Kadeem Ferguson of Nantucket, Massachusetts is being charged with Attempted Murder and 8 counts of Assault with a dangerous weapon.
At approximately 2:45 a.m. police from Nantucket Police Department responded to a noise complaint at a warehouse building on Nancy Ann Drive.
Upon arrival, officers observed people exiting the area and determined that an altercation had recently occurred.
Officers discovered a male suffering from multiple stab wounds lying in the nearby bushes.
According to a release from the Nantucket Police Department, a subsequent investigation led to Ferguson's arrest.
Check back as this story develops.
Published 2 hours ago