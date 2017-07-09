Nantucket Man Arrested for Warehouse Stabbing | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Nantucket Man Arrested for Warehouse Stabbing

By Eli Maroney

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Nantucket Man Arrested for Warehouse Stabbing

    Police have arrested one 24-year-old in connection with an incident of violent stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning.

    Kadeem Ferguson of Nantucket, Massachusetts is being charged with Attempted Murder and 8 counts of Assault with a dangerous weapon.

    At approximately 2:45 a.m. police from Nantucket Police Department responded to a noise complaint at a warehouse building on Nancy Ann Drive.

    Upon arrival, officers observed people exiting the area and determined that an altercation had recently occurred.

    Officers discovered a male suffering from multiple stab wounds lying in the nearby bushes.

    According to a release from the Nantucket Police Department, a subsequent investigation led to Ferguson's arrest.

    Check back as this story develops.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices