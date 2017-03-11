Narragansett Beer Returns to Rhode Island

After a decades long absence, Narragansett Beer is coming back home to Rhode Island.

The popular New England beer stopped its production in Rhode Island in 1983 after a new owner bought the company. Most of the product is still made in New York but now, after more than 30 years, brewing will return to Pawtucket.

The founders of Narragansett say the new building, a former manufacturing complex, is the perfect space for distribution. Other brewing companies that need extra space will share the new facility in Pawtucket. The space has a tap room along with a restaurant. Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien sees the facility as a major attraction and an opportunity for a boost in tourism.

Additionally, the founders have brought on some local talent to help with the brewing. Thirteen Rhode Island natives have been hired so far and they plan to hire another dozen.

The first batch of beer to be brewed in Rhode Island will aptly be called “It’s About Time.”