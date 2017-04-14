Police Find Victim Shot in the Leg in Nashua, NH | NECN
Police Find Victim Shot in the Leg in Nashua, NH

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    A New Hampshire man was shot in the leg early Friday morning.

    Nashua police say officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 3 a.m. on Coburn Avenue.

    When they arrived, they found a male, whose age was not given, suffering from a gunshot wound on his leg.

    He was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center first, and then to a Boston-area hospital for surgery. Police say the victim is in stable condition and recovering.

    The victim was shot by another male, whose name or age was not released, he knew, according to investigators. Charges have not been filed.

    Police say their investigation is ongoing.

