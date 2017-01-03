The community of Natick, Massachusetts, is coming together to help a quadruple amputee mother who is dealing with some other significant obstacles.

In 2014, Susan Lane had her hands and feet amputated after contracting a rare form of strep pneumonia and meningitis.

"It changed my life completely in a lot of respects," Susan Lane said. "It is not a walk in the park."

Lane, a longtime owner of a flower shop in Natick, had spent her life helping others. Suddenly, she found herself needing help.

The community responded. Volunteers rushed to her house to help make the modifications necessary for her new reality.

A GoFundMe page raised more than $28,000.

Over the years though, that money has disappeared, and costly medical supplies and prosthetics have eaten away at the donations.

"The money has been gone," Jay Lane, Susan's son, said Tuesday. "Some weeks I work just to make sure mom is taken care of."

Jay Lane now runs the family flower shop, Susan helps where she can. Still, money is tight.

"I make a lot of hand jokes because you don't have humor you have nothing," Susan Lane said. "You have very dark days."

Susan Lane says the generously of others continues to give her hope.

"You either have the will, and you have the belief and you have to have hope, if you don't have hope there is no way to get through this," she said.

Donations to Susan Lane's GoFundMe page can be made directly on her website.