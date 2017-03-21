Authorities in Natick, Massachusetts, are looking for a suspect in a stabbing that happened behind a Michael's craft store.

Police say it happened behind the craft store's Route 9/Worcester Road location Tuesday.

A surveillance image released by police shows the suspect appears to be an adult male with a long, scraggly beard, approximately 5-foot 10-inches, who was dressed in all black with a black hat and black gloves.

Students at nearby Brown Elementary School will be dismissed to parents only since the school is under a "controlled release" due to police activity in the area, police said.

No other details, including the victim's condition, were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.