Authorities in Natick, Massachusetts, are looking for a suspect in a stabbing that happened behind a Michael's craft store.
Police say it happened behind the craft store's Route 9/Worcester Road location Tuesday.
A surveillance image released by police shows the suspect appears to be an adult male with a long, scraggly beard, approximately 5-foot 10-inches, who was dressed in all black with a black hat and black gloves.
Students at nearby Brown Elementary School will be dismissed to parents only since the school is under a "controlled release" due to police activity in the area, police said.
No other details, including the victim's condition, were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.
Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago