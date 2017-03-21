National Tour of 'Hamilton' Coming to Boston

The national tour of the smash Broadway show "Hamilton: An American Musical" is coming to Boston, but you’ll have to wait until 2018 to see it.

According to the Boston Globe, Broadway in Boston announced the show will come to Boston after it heads to San Francisco in March for five months, then Los Angeles until December.

The exact dates have not yet been announced.

The national tour is being led by Michael Luwoye, the fifth actor to play the title role of Alexander Hamilton.

Tickets for the show have been notoriously difficult to obtain, with shows selling out and ticket lottery winners only having an hour to make a purchase.

The musical made history last year, earning a record 16 Tony nominations and winning 11 awards.