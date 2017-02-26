Police Seek Missing 34-Year-Old Naugatuck, Conn. Man

Christopher Schatz was last heard from on Wednesday.

Naugatuck police are trying to locate a missing 34-year-old man who was last heard from on Wednesday.

According to police, Christopher Schatz was last seen around noon on Wednesday in New Britain, and last heard from around 7:30 p.m. the same day. Family members reported him missing.

He is described as 5-foot-8, 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Northface coat and a New York Yankees hat. He is believed to be driving a gray 2005 Nissan Altima, with Connecticut plate AA10901.

Family believes Schatz may still be in the New Britain area. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5521.