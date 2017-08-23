Quadruplets Begin College Together at Quinnipiac

The Ciacciarella Quadruplets, of Naugatuck, got settled into their dorms at Quinnipiac University on Wednesday. (Published 4 hours ago)

Quadruplets from Naugatuck arrived at Quinnipiac University in Hamden with a full U-Haul and bright hopes for the next four years, which they will spend together on the Hamden campus.

Mike and Anne Ciacciarella helped their quadruplets – Michael, Vincent, Sofia and Anna – move into the college Wednesday.

The Ciacciarellas, the first quadruplets born at Yale-New Haven Hospital, they applied to several schools from Connecticut to California.

Ultimately, they all decided to be Bobcats.

“They were looking elsewhere, really didn’t want to stay together, really didn’t want to be close to home, really didn’t want to be in Connecticut, and sometimes you think you want something that you really don’t,” Anne Ciacciarella said.

While the four siblings will all be at the same school, they are embarking on separate journeys.

Michael's focus is civil engineering. Vincent wants to be a news anchor. Sofia is on a pre-vet track and Anna wants to write and work for non-profits.

Their proud parents knew the day their quadruplets would start college would come, but they just didn't know it would be this hard.

“A bunch of emotions just all rolled up into one. It just kind of hit me as soon as I made that turn into the campus,” Mike Ciacciarella said.

“I'm glad they are here, there is no better place for them,” Anne Ciacciarella said.