A nearly-six-foot shark was found dead on a Massachusetts beach Friday.

Gregory Skomal with the state Division of Marine Fisheries said the dead porbeagle washed up in Revere. He said it’s unusual for the shark to be on the beach, but not unusual for it to be in the area.

Skomal said it’s unclear how the shark died. It’s possible it could have been caught in a net.

Tony LaCasse with the New England Aquarium said porbeagles can grow to be around 8 to 10 feet long.