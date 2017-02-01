Nearly 80 Cats Rescued from Fall River, Mass. Home | NECN
Nearly 80 Cats Rescued from Fall River, Mass. Home

This particular case underscores the need to spay and neuter all pets, as a population can swell from four or five cats to 80 in a year or less otherwise.

By Nikita Sampath

    Nearly 80 cats were rescued from a home in Fall River, Massachusetts on Tuesday, according to the MSPCA.

    Fifty-four cats are now at the MSPCA-Angell's animal care and adoption centers in Centerville, and another 24 were taken in by the Fall River Animal Control facility.

    The cats were surrendered voluntarily by their owner, who reached out to the MSPCA last week after the number of cats in his home ballooned to nearly 80 and he could no longer care for them.

    “This was a case in which someone was overwhelmed and did the right thing by asking for help,” MSPCA Law Enforcement Officer Chelsea Weiand said.

    The majority of the cats currently in the MSPCA’s care are being treated for minor health issues like eye and ear infections that are common when a number of cats live together in confined spaces.

    The MSPCA is now seeking homes for the cats in Boston and Cape Cod.

    “The cats are sweet natured and very friendly and will make excellent companions,” said the MSPCA's Mary Sarah Fairweather.

    "Cats that come from homes like these tend to do better when there are otehr cats already at home - so we'll be placing them in pairs and/or in homes that already have a resident cat in place," added Alyssa Krieger, who oversees operations at the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center.

    For information on how to adopt a cat from the Boston adoption center, email adoption@mspca.org.

    For questions about cats at the Cape Cod adoption center, email capeadoptions@mspca.org.

