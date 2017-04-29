A quick-thinking neighbor and a police officer are being credited for rescuing a woman from her burning apartment early Saturday morning in Gardner, Massachusetts.

Fire officials said the blaze broke out at the 3-story building at 185 Woodland Ave. at about 4 a.m., and quickly reached 3-alarms.

Authorities said while the fire was spreading, neighbor Leo Gallant grabbed a ladder from his house and with the assistance from a police officer, helped a resident down from the second floor.

Another resident of the home was able to get out on her own.

Fire officials said crews were able to contain the blaze but the building was destroyed.

No injuries were reported.