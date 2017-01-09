Residents in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood are raising concerns over treacherous roads conditions after a woman was killed over the weekend.

Jessica Cosman, 22, was walking up Sunset Street on Saturday night in the middle of a snow storm, when a car somehow lost control and struck and killed her.

Area residents say the tragedy could have been avoided if the roads had been treated better during the storm.

"That is not plowed or salted well enough. Because it's so easy to slide down," said neighbor Ann Antonellis. "You could easily loose control just on that little hill."

The road was reportedly snow-packed at the time of the crash.

"What's horrible is now in this world, it takes a death for anything to be done," said one resident who did not want to give her name.

A guardrail is at the bottom of the hill, indicating that the street already poses a problem. It's also protecting any runaway cars from slamming into the house that sits behind it.

NBC Boston reached out to the Department of Public Works to see what could have been done with plowing and salting and they referred us to the Malden mayor's office. The mayor's office has not yet given us a comment.

"You know when it snows, someone will come in and salt it. But it's a hill so it's going to be tough no matter what — if you're walking or driving," said neighbor Brian Alves.

So far, no charges have been filed against the driver.