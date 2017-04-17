Neighbors of Man Charged in Marcotte Murder Speak Out

Neighbors of the Worcester, Massachusetts, man accused of killing jogger Vanessa Marcotte in Princeton, are speaking out.

Neighbors of the Worcester, Massachusetts, man accused of killing jogger Vanessa Marcotte in Princeton, are speaking out Monday.

Angelo Colon Ortiz, 31, was taken in custody Friday night inside his Woodland Street apartment after providing DNA evidence to investigators.

"He does live downstairs with his wife," said neighbor Locksann Mateo. "I know he has a couple of kids."

Mateo said Colon-Ortiz moved into the apartment right below her about six months ago, and they've never had a problem. Authorities say Colon-Ortiz is now the suspect in the August 2016 murder of 27-year-old Marcotte. Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said it still remains unclear if they knew each other.

"He was working and was in the area at about the time of Vanessa's disappearance," said Early.

The Google employee and Boston University graduate went missing after a jog in Princeton last summer during a family visit. Her body was eventually found in the woods nearby her mother’s house.

The district attorney said the DNA evidence on Marcotte’s hands are what linked Ortiz to the crime.

"I just feel very relieved," said Princeton resident Elizabeth Laroux, who lives next to Marcotte's mother.

Photos Princeton Jogger Murder Investigation

Laroux says she’s looking forward to Tuesday's arraignment.

"I want to see his face. I don't know why," said Laroux.

Colon-Ortiz is facing charges including aggravated assault with intent to rape. The district attorney's office says a murder charge will soon be filed.

While Mateo says she wants justice for Marcotte, she also feels for Ortiz's family.

"This family downstairs is also going through something they shouldn't be going through," Mateo said.

Oritz is being held on a $10 million bond at the Massachusetts State Police Barracks in Millbury until his arraignment Tuesday in Leominster District Court.