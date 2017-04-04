New Award Honors Former Mass. Gov. Cellucci

A new award created for the Commonwealth’s 33rd annual Performance Recognition Program honors former Governor Paul Cellucci.

The “Governor Paul Cellucci Award for Leadership and Mentoring in State Government” is open to any Executive Branch or Higher Education employee who has been in state service for two years and acts as a leader in the workplace.

Cellucci served as governor from 1997 to 2001.

He had previously served the state as lieutenant governor (1991-1997), a state senator (1985-1991), and a state representative (1977-1985).

Exclusive School Investigates Slurs Against Student With Down Syndrome

The winners of the award will be honored at a State House ceremony in the fall.