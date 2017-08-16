Fuel Spill Cleanup Underway at New Bedford Harbor

Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Schneider and Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Young oversee the fuel spill clean up efforts in New Bedford Harbor Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. The fishing vessel Challenge sank at the pier and held about 7,000 gallons of fuel.





The cause of the vessel sinking is under investigation.





Environmental and safety officials are working to clean a fuel spill in New Bedford Harbor after a fishing vessel sank overnight.

The 62-foot vessel, carrying approximately 7,000 gallons of fuel, sunk at the pier off Hervey Tichon Avenue early Wednesday. The fuel spill spread about 1.5 miles.

The cause of the vessel sinking is under investigation.