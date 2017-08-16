Fuel Spill Cleanup Underway at New Bedford Harbor

Environmental and safety officials are working to clean New Bedford Harbor after a fishing vessel sank overnight leading to a fuel spill.
Environmental and safety officials are working to clean a fuel spill in New Bedford Harbor after a fishing vessel sank overnight.
The 62-foot vessel, carrying approximately 7,000 gallons of fuel, sunk at the pier off Hervey Tichon Avenue early Wednesday. The fuel spill spread about 1.5 miles.
The U.S. Coast Guard is overseeing the cleanup efforts.
The cause of the vessel sinking is under investigation.
