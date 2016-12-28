New Bedford, Massachusetts Man Seriously Injured in Shooting | NECN
New Bedford, Massachusetts Man Seriously Injured in Shooting

By Rob Michaelson

    Police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured in New Bedford, Massachusetts late Tuesday night.

    At approximately 11:40 pm Tuesday night, New Bedford Police responded to a male suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment building at 51 Tallman Street.

    The male victim, Justin Ortiz, 21, of New Bedford, Massachusetts, was found in the hallway of the apartment building. He was rushed to St. Luke’ Hospital before being transported to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

    Ortiz was in extremely critical condition as of Wednesday morning.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

