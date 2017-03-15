Authorities are reportedly responding to a murder scene inside a New Bedford, Massachusetts, house where the suspect may be held up inside.

Affiliate WJAR reports an intense police presence at Matthew and Bank streets on Wednesday afternoon after officers responded to a nearby home for a report of a disturbance and shots fired.

Officers allegedly found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at St. Luke's Hospital. The victim has not been named.

Police tell WJAR's Adam Bagni they believe the murder suspect is held up inside a Matthew Street house.