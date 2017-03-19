New Bedford Store Clerk Fights Back After Attempted Robbery

Take a look at the surveillance video from Wessam Variety Store in New Bedford where the owner and clerk defended himself against an attempted robbery.

A clerk in New Bedford, Massachusetts decided to fight back after an attempted robbery at his store.

Wessam Mohamed is the owner of the Wessam Variety Store in New Bedford. Thursday evening while Mohamed was at work a man attempted to rob his store. Mohammed tells NBC Boston a masked man with a knife ran into his store and screamed, “Give me your money.”

Mohamed’s wife and son were behind the counter at the time of the attempted robbery. But rather than giving into the burglar’s demands, Mohamed defended himself and fought back. He grabbed the bat he usually hides behind the counter and started swinging. The robber pressed on, attempting to slash Mohamed with the knife, but he lost his balance and fled.

Although Mohamed was able to fend off the burglar, he tells NBC Boston that he has not heard if the man has been arrested and worries he is still on the loose.