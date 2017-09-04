New Book Published Pete Frates and The Ice Bucket Challenge - NECN
New Book Published Pete Frates and The Ice Bucket Challenge

On Tuesday the book is being released as the city of Boston celebrates “Pete Frates Day"

By Frank Holland

    The story of the Ice Bucket Challenge, how it became a social media sensation, and Pete Frates’ courageous battle against ALS is now a book.

    “Emotional and inspiring is the best way to describe the book and the whole situation,” said David Wedge, one of the co-authors of Pete Frates and the Fight against ALS: The Ice Bucket Challenge.

    Wedge and Casey Sherman spent about two years with Frates and his family.

    “One of the most emotional points in the book is the diagnosis when Pete has to tell his family,” said Wedge.

    They began writing the book just months after the Ice Bucket Challenge became a viral online sensation.

    “That’s really the focal point, “ said Wedge, “Everything builds up to that moment where there is an ‘ah-ha’ moment where Pete says 'this is it, this is how we are going to fight ALS.'”

    On Tuesday the book is being released as the city of Boston celebrates “Pete Frates Day."

    Wedge and Sherman also wrote “Boston Strong” about the Boston Marathon Bombings.

    Half of all proceeds from Pete Frates and the Fight Against ALS go directly to the Frates family to help cover the growing medical bills as Pete fights the deadly disease.

    “He’s become a cultural icon in Boston,” Wedge said. “His story - I think it’s time to be told.”

