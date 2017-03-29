Police Responding to Reports of Shooting in New Britain

Police are investigating a shooting not far from Chamberlain Elementary School in New Britain and the school is lockdown, according to Newington police and New Britain school officials.

The school is located at 120 Newington Ave. A New Britain public school spokesman told NBC Connecticut that there were no children at the school because the school day has not begun.

School officials said school will be held today and it will begin on time. They are rerouting buses and there will be a modified lockdown once students arrive.

Students who walk to school will enter the building through the back or side entrance.

New Britain police said that there was an active police investigation at 134 Newington Ave. which began around 7 a.m. They would not provide any details of the situation.

NBC Connecticut has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.