New Edition Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

(L-R) Members of the band New Edition, Ralph Tresvant Michael Bivins, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown and Ricky Bell attend their star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 23, 2017 in Hollywood, California. / AFP / Angela Weiss

Boston's own New Edition, the R&B megagroup that topped the charts in the 1980s, received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

The star, in the recording category, was unveiled at 7080 Hollywood Blvd. It's the 2,600th star on the Walk of Fame.

New Edition members Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill were all in attendance for the ceremony.

The group formed in 1978 and rose to fame with hits like “Candy Girl,” “Cool It Now” and “Mr. Telephone Man.” According to the Walk of Fame website, New Edition had 18 multi-platinum albums, received 4 American Music Awards, 14 No. 1 records and countless Billboard Top 20 hits.

Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill went on to have successful solo careers as did Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe when they created Bell-Biv-DeVoe.

Monday's ceremony took place one day before a three-part miniseries about the group’s rise to fame called “The New Edition Story” which is scheduled to air on BET.

An estimated 1,500 fans turned out for the ceremony, according to officials with the Walk of Fame.