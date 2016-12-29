Today (Thursday): Snow begins around mid-morning, becoming heavier in the afternoon. Rain along coastal plain. Highs around 30 north, 40s south. Overnight Thursday Night: Heavy snow north of Mass Pike, heavy rain south. Windy, lows in the 30s north, 40s south. Friday: Windy and partly cloudy, mountain snow flurries. Highs in the 30s north, near 40 south. (Published 3 minutes ago)

New Englanders are bracing themselves for a winter storm that could bring over a foot of snow in some areas.

Northern New England will likely get hit the hardest when the snow makes its way into the region Thursday afternoon. Parts of Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire are expected to get 12-18” as the storm moves through.

Most of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island can expect 1-6” of snow along with rain.

Officials are urging drivers to not “crowd the plows” and let them do their job clearing the roads. Drivers should know to not pass plows on the right and give them plenty of room.

MassDOT has reported eight crashes involving their trucks this year.

High winds are also expected throughout the day with wind gusts up to 50 mph expected along the coast.