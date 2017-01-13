FILE - This photo provided Oct. 9, 2012, by the Minnesota Department of Health shows shows vials of the injectable steroid product made by New England Compounding Center implicated in a fungal meningitis outbreak that were being shipped to the CDC from Minneapolis.

A former sales team member for the now-defunct New England Compounding Center took the stand Friday morning in the federal trial of the company's ex-CEO on murder charges stemming from a deadly fungal meningitis outbreak.

Mario Giamei Jr., who was subpoenaed and given immunity to testify, said Barry Cadden, NECC's former CEO and co-founder, told him the compounding pharmacy was looking for hunters and was told to tell clients that the company had a longer "extended beyond use dating" than its competitors.

"There was definitely a lot of stress and pressure to it," Giamei said about the sales side to company that operated out of Framingham.

He later testified that Cadden would get aggravated by customers asking too many questions about NECC's product.

Prosecutors have charged Cadden with 25 counts of second-degree murder and other offenses under federal racketeering laws.

The 2012 outbreak killed 64 people and sickened more than 700 others nationwide, according to the CDC.

Earlier Friday morning, the defense cross examined FBI Special Agent Frank Lombardo, who testified on Thursday about fake names used by clients on order forms.

More to come.