After President Donald Trump's administration announced his revised executive order shutting down the U.S. refugee program and limiting immigration from six Muslim-majority nations on Monday, local lawmakers are speaking out against the move.

"President Trump is handing ISIS recruitment gold and is putting American lives at risk," Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said in a statement. "Our enemies' dream is to paint a picture of global war between Islam and the West, and today's travel ban plays right into their hands. I will immediately revise and re-introduce my bill to block its implementation."

"The Trump administration's decision to delay this revised ban in order to maximize positive press coverage sends a clear message that this directive is about politics, not national security," added Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire. "Arbitrarily imposing travel restrictions on certain Muslim-majority countries only makes us less safe by reinforcing terrorist propaganda and recruitment. It's shameful that this administration would needlessly separate families and single out refugees who are fleeing violence and seeking a better life. Immigrants make up the fabric of this country, and they continue to enrich our communities and strengthen our economy. America is better than this."

On Twitter, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called the order "racist and anti-Islamic."

The new version of Trump's executive order suspends the nation's refugee program for 120 days. When it's lifted, no more than 50,000 refugees will be allowed entry during the fiscal year 2017. It prohibits new visas for people traveling from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

The previous incarnation of the order included Iraq and also impacted people with active visas.

Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts likened the two versions to "a bad movie with a bad sequel."

"The executive order remains blatantly discriminatory and still encourages the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to engage in religious-based questioning. We cannot allow the Trump administration to write bigotry into U.S. immigration policy. The new travel ban will continue to keep families separated and hurt universities and businesses in Massachusetts that have students and employees seeking to come to the United States," Markey wrote. "This new travel ban will not make our nation safer and only serves as a recruitment tool for ISIS and other terrorists. The courts blocked Donald Trump's first Muslim ban because it trampled on constitutional rights, and I anticipate this new attempt to repackage it will meet the same fate."

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, a military veteran, was also critical of the order, particularly the impact on refugees.

"Ensuring the safety of Americans here at home and our troops abroad is one of my most sacred responsibilities as a member of Congress," he explained. "But this new ban does absolutely nothing to strengthen the vetting process ... These are men, women and children who are fleeing violence and persecution by terrorists. Their enemies are America's enemies. By turning our backs on them, it makes it more difficult to work with our allies in the Middle East, allies who are vital to defeating ISIS and other terrorist groups. President Trump's ban continues to make us less safe and is in total opposition to the values upon which our country was founded. I will continue to fight for those American values when they are under assault from within just as I put my life on the line to defend them overseas."

The ACLU of Massachusetts, meanwhile, says it "will closely monitor this new executive order and assess its validity."

"President Trump's original executive order stranded travelers, upended families, disrupted businesses and institutions globally, and faced many federal lawsuits," the organization said in a statement. "We remain proud of our urgent work in the last several weeks, and we stay deeply committed to protecting freedoms of all Massachusetts residents — and challenging any actions we believe to be illegal, unconstitutional and dangerous."