White House Announces New England Patriots' Visit

It's official: the White House has announced when the New England Patriots are visiting after the team's historic comeback Super Bowl win.

The Patriots will meet President Donald Trump on April 19, spokesperson Sean Spicer announced Thursday.

A number of star players have already stated they won't be visiting 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., including Martellus Bennett, Devin McCourty, LaGarrette Blount and Dont'a Hightower.

Before the team's Super Bowl win against the Atlanta Falcons, Bennett announced that he wouldn't go to the White House if the Patriots won.

Trump Reads Belichick's Letter of Praise

Presidential candidate Donald Trump reads a letter he says was sent to him by Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, in which Belichick endorses and praises him. (Published Monday, Nov. 7, 2016)

"America was built on inclusiveness not exclusiveness," he tweeted.

Blount's announcement was made on "The Rich Eisen Show" after the Pats' win.

"I don't feel welcome in that house. I'll leave it at that," Blount said.

Running back James White said he was considering skipping the event, but would make a decision after the team was invited.

Star quarterback Tom Brady previously said his teammates are allowed to skip their trip to the White House, but added that they're missing "a great experience." Brady missed his team's 2015 White House trip during the Obama administration, but said his absence "never was a political thing."

Trump has frequently mentioned his friendships with Brady, Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, including on the eve of Election Night during a visit to New Hampshire.