New England Patriots Super Bowl Victory Parade Plans Set

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Patriots came back from a 25-point deficit to win the Super Bowl in overtime, and Boston's mayor is inviting you to celebrate!

The victory parade will take place in Boston Tuesday at 11 a.m., Mayor Marty Walsh announced. But as meteorologist Michael Page notes, snow is expected in the city that day.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have now won five Super Bowls each, more than any quarterback or head coach in NFL history.

While no exact location was announced for the start or end of the parade, Walsh says a planning meeting will take place at City Hall Monday morning at 9:30.