New England Roots for Manchester-by-the-Sea Oscar Win

While many of the scenes were shot in Manchester-by-the-Sea, some were actually filmed in Gloucester.

By Jackie Bruno

    Casey Affleck is a strong favorite for Best Actor and many people from Manchester-by-the-Sea to Gloucester are rooting for him this weekend

    (Published 16 minutes ago)

    The Oscars are this weekend and Manchester-by-the-Sea is a hometown favorite.

    Casey Affleck is a strong favorite for Best Actor and many people from Manchester-by-the-Sea to Gloucester are rooting for him this weekend.

    And while many of the scenes were shot in Manchester-by-the-Sea, some were actually filmed in Gloucester.

    For example, Claudia Marie, the boat featured in the film is owned by Manchester-by-the-Sea residents but is actually docked in Gloucester.

    When the film needed a dive bar for the brawl scene they went right to Pratty's.

    Bar manager Nick Pratty says he's thrilled the film is up for so many Oscars.

    "I hope Casey wins. I hope the director wins. He was one of the nicest people," says Pratty.

    The Oscars are this Sunday. Manchester-by-the-Sea is up for six nominations.

    Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago
