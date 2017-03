Friday's snowstorm missed much of northern New England, but some areas further south saw as much as a half a foot of snow.

West Tisbury on Martha's Vineyard saw the most snow, with 6 inches, though some other Cape Cod, Rhode Island and Connecticut towns received 4 or 5 inches.

Here's a look at how much snow other areas received:

CONNECTICUT

HARTFORD COUNTY

BURLINGTON 3.0

FARMINGTON 2.7

WEATOGUE 2.0

GRANBY 2.0

SOUTHINGTON 2.0

WINDSOR 1.5

WETHERSFIELD 1.5

WINDSOR LOCKS 1.0

TOLLAND COUNTY

ANDOVER 4.0

TOLLAND 3.2

STAFFORDVILLE 2.7

SOMERS 2.6

STORRS 2.0

WINDHAM COUNTY

KILLINGLY 3.5

POMFRET 3.0

MOOSUP 3.0

POMFRET 2.0

MASSACHUSETTS

BARNSTABLE COUNTY

SANDWICH 5.2

DENNIS 4.8

MARSTONS MILLS 4.0

BREWSTER 3.5

HARWICH 3.0

YARMOUTHPORT 3.0

FALMOUTH 2.8

BRISTOL COUNTY

ACUSHNET 4.3

FAIRHAVEN 4.0

FREETOWN 3.7

TAUNTON 3.5

NEW BEDFORD 3.0

ATTLEBORO 2.5

ASSONET 2.0

DARTMOUTH 2.0

DUKES COUNTY

WEST TISBURY 6.0

EDGARTOWN 4.5

HAMPDEN COUNTY

SPRINGFIELD 1.3

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

HOPKINTON 1.2

LEXINGTON 0.2

NANTUCKET COUNTY

NANTUCKET 1.0

NORFOLK COUNTY

QUINCY 0.5

PLYMOUTH COUNTY

BROCKTON 2.0

WORCESTER COUNTY

MENDON 3.0

AUBURN 1.8

LEOMINSTER 1.2

WARREN 1.0

FITCHBURG 0.6

RHODE ISLAND

BRISTOL COUNTY

BARRINGTON 3.5

KENT COUNTY

WARWICK 3.5

NEWPORT COUNTY

LITTLE COMPTON 5.0

PORTSMOUTH 3.5

NEWPORT 2.5

PROVIDENCE COUNTY

BURRILLVILLE 3.5

FOSTER 3.3

NORTH SMITHFIELD 3.0

PROVIDENCE 2.6

WASHINGTON COUNTY

RICHMOND 4.0

BLOCK ISLAND 4.0

SAUNDERSTOWN 3.2

NARRAGANSETT 3.2