Connecticut Father Facing Deportation Working to Stay

New Fairfield Father Facing Deportation Working to Stay in US

The attorney of a New Fairfield father facing deportation is begging the immigration officials to give him more time.

Joel Colindres' attorneys and elected Connecticut representatives have spent the last week putting pressure on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Colindres family said they are hopeful those round-the-clock efforts will convince the courts to push pause on his deportation order.

Colindres was told to leave the United States by August 17 and return to his native country, Guatemala.

"If he leaves the United States on the seventeenth he will be barred from entering the United States for 10 years. That is why this is such an emergency,” his attorney, Erin O’Neil-Baker, explained.

O’Neil-Baker said Colindres missed a court hearing in 2004 which triggered the deportation notice, which is being enforced by the current administration.

"The thought of this family being ripped apart is gut-wrenching and heartbreaking," Senator Richard Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal and Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty wrote letters in support of Colindres last week and met with his family for the first time on Monday.

"A day like today brings some hope when you have everybody here, but when you do look at the calendar, it’s like ‘Today’s our last full week together,’ you get upset," Joel’s wife, Samantha, said.

Supporters said Colindres should be allowed to stay in this country on the grounds that he’s married to an American citizen and because he faces retribution if he returns to Guatemala.

"That’s based on things happening now in Guatemala, happening to his family," Esty said.

When asked how his family is being threatened, Colindres declined to get specific.

"It’s more difficult now because everyone knows my face," Colindres said.

The 33-year-old has a son and daughter with his wife Samantha. O’Neil-Baker said her client’s best chance of staying in this country are his claims for asylum and the fact that deportation would be a hardship on his wife and two children.

Colindres’ message to those who said he doesn’t deserve to be here:

"I don’t think you have any idea how hard it is to become part of this country," he said.