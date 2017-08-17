Conn. Dad to Be Deported to Guatemala Thursday

A New Fairfield father who was hoping to avoid being deported to Guatemala will be leaving the country today, according to his attorney.

The United States Circuit Court of Appeals is allowing a New Fairfield father who was supposed to be deported to Guatemala today to stay in the country temporarily, according to the U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

On Thursday morning, an attorney said 33-year-old Joel Colindres would be leaving the country, but then the decision came down.

"Reason and justice have prevailed, at least temporarily. enabling Joel Colindres to stay with his family and pursue a fair hearing," Blumenthal said in a statement.

Blumenthal, Sen. Chris Murphy and Rep. Elizabeth Esty, have been fighting for him to stay and the Congress members sent a letter to Immigration and Customs Enforcement to urge the agency to reconsider Colindres' deportation while he continued efforts to become an American citizen.

Part of their argument included that Colindres has committed no crimes, is employed, pays taxes and is raising a family.

His attorney said, Colindres, who entered the United States illegally 13 years ago, missed a court hearing in 2004, which triggered the deportation notice that is being enforced by the current administration.

Colindres said he was 20 years old at the time and living in Texas when he missed the immigration court date.

Developing 13 Dead After Van Hits Crowd in Barcelona Terror Attack

Colindres’ wife of seven years, Samantha, said her husband never received the order to appear in court.

"They had his address completely wrong, his first name was spelled with a k, his last name was wrong, he never even received the order to go the court," she said.

Because of the order, Colindres said he cannot apply for citizenship. Instead, he was granted several Stay of Deportation or "stays," which is an ICE -approved order that allowed him to remain in the country for one year.

The most recent "stay" application was denied, but then the appeals court released it's decision.

Colindres allegedly faces retribution if he returns to Guatemala.

"That’s based on things happening now in Guatemala, happening to his family," Esty said.

Increased drug trafficking coupled with rising gang violence and easy access to firearms has helped place Guatemala among the world's deadliest nations in terms of murder rates, according to the U.S. Department of State. Guatemala is also a major transit country for cocaine and heroin, according to the Central Intelligence Agency.

When asked how his family is being threatened, Colindres declined to comment.

"It’s more difficult now because everyone knows my face," said Colindres, who has a 6-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter with his wife, Samantha.

O’Neil-Baker said her client’s best chance of staying in this country included his claims for asylum and the fact that deportation would be a hardship on his wife and two children.

"I don’t think you have any idea how hard it is to become part of this country," Colindres said.

NBC Connecticut reached out to the Colindres family Thursday morning, but they declined to comment.