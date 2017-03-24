New Food Choices Coming to Fenway Park This Season | NECN
New Food Choices Coming to Fenway Park This Season

Seafood dishes make up many of the new options

By Caitlin Fichtel

    Getty Images

    When heading to Fenway Park to catch a Red Sox game, fans begin to consider which snacks they'll indulge in during those nine innings; this year, Fenway Park is offering a few new options.

    According to Boston.com, one of the new items on the menu from vendor Aramark is the "Lobster Poutin Stak" which consists of steak fries covered in fresh lobster meat, cheese curds, bisque, and chives.

    Lobster-lovers will also enjoy the new "Lobster Melt" which is a fancy spin on your typical grilled cheese. The sandwich has lobster meat, muenster cheese, and sliced tomato.

    The third new item is the "Surf & Turf Kebab" which has skewered shrimp, lightly marinated steak tips, and fresh green and red peppers, all served on a long roll.

    So be sure to purchase your season tickets and check out one of the new menu options.

